Giants add a second women to coaching staff; release Rudolph

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have added a second woman to their coaching staff and started clearing salary cap space for free agency by releasing veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. New coach Brian Daboll announced Angela Baker has joined his staff as the inaugural recipient of the Rosie Brown Minority Coaching Fellowship. Baker will be the offensive quality control coach. Shortly after being hired to replace Joe Judge, Daboll hired Laura Young as the team’s director of coaching operations. Daboll also hired Cade Knox as an offensive assistant/game manager. Rudolph’s release will clear $5 million in salary cap space.