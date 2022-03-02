Strategy to clean up wastewater in the Rio Grande ahead of irrigation season

EL PASO, Texas -- Months after wastewater was discharged into the Rio Grande, El Paso Water continues a clean-up strategy to ensure the Rio Grande and other canals are ready for the irrigation season.

River water is expected to reach the borderland in May or June.

According to officials, El Paso Water has been working on this task for the past several weeks - cleaning the riverbed and other areas.

El Paso Water diverted the wastewater into the Rio Grande after the Frontera Force Mains were damaged in last year's August storms.

Nearly 10 million gallons of wastewater from the west side was being released daily.

Officials want the riverbed to return to the state that it was in before raw wastewater was discharged.