Teacher gets final goodbye from students as he prepares for deployment

EL PASO, Texas -- Guillermo Noriega is a 5th grade teacher at Congressman Silvestre and Carolina Reyes Elementary.

Noriega has been teaching students there for the past two years. He is being deployed this week and will have to leave his students.

Noriega joined the Reserves over 20 years ago. He used to be a probation officer. Through his work he saw the need for strong role models on young impressionable minds. That is how he got into teaching.

"Just trying to be a male role model for those that need it, even those that don't need it, but still you know give them something to look up to," said Noriega.

Noriega says his students are sad but handling it well because his school is a purple star campus, which means Reyes elementary has a heavy military population.

"You know a transition like that is difficult for a child especially in fifth grade and his own children so our job is to make sure he feels supported and he feels that we are there for him," Principal Jessica Carillo said.

Reyes elementary suprised Noriega with a parade with all of his students in attendance to say goodbye.

"I'm kind of sad and happy because hes gonna leave us but hes gonna protect our country" student Liam Chaverry said.

"Even though you're not gonna be here, we're gonna miss you, all of us are gonna miss you very much and you were a very good teacher." student Valentina Martinez said.

"You can remember us we'll always be in your heart," student Mikylie Owen said.

"He's not just teaching us he's like helping us um show us the way through the dark," "He's one of the best teachers I ever met, that I ever met in my life," student Paulina Escobedo Rojas said.

"It's really sad it heartbreaking but we know hell be fine." student Betsy said.

"Good luck. Have fun. Be safe." student Sofia said.

Noriega hopes he left a lasting impression on his students and shares his last piece of advice to them.

"Work hard. Hopefully they remember what I taught them. You know, hear my voice in their head as they're taking their test or what not, but just keep being positive and do good stuff." said Noriega.