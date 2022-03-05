El Pasoans can now donate food while giving plasma during the month of March

EL PASO, Texas– During the month of March, a global company is partnering with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help address the shortage of plasma donations as well as the food donations.

All of the six Talecris Plasma Resource centers in El Paso will now be equipped with a box for you to donate your canned, nonperishable food items for the food bank.

Donors will also have the opportunity to make monetary donations, which will be matched dollar for dollar by the J.A. Grifols foundation.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Director of Development, Sonya Saunders, said she hopes this will help feed more El Pasoans.

“We’re very hopeful that this will certainly assist us in our need, when it’s crucial right now as we have supply chain issues, we have the increase in cost, in transportation, so anything that we can get at the local level to help with our supply is very helpful,” Saunders said.