Tshiebwe shines again, No. 7 Kentucky beats Florida 71-63

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season, and No. 7 Kentucky beat Florida 71-63 to secure the No. 3 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament. The Wildcats ended a two-game road skid in league play and won their fourth straight in Gainesville. They never trailed in this one, and Tshiebwe was a big reason why. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward and national player of the year candidate scored 17 of Kentucky’s 19 points over a 7 1/2-minute span that included both halves. Colin Castleton led the Gators with 23 points and 11 rebounds.