Ballon d’Or winner Alexia gives troubled Barcelona new star

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas faced the typical disadvantages for a young girl in Spain with big dreams in a country that was crazy for soccer as long as it was played by men. But Alexia has reached the pinnacle of her sport after two decades of hard work and the steady growth of the women’s game. The 28-year-old midfielder swept up the major individual awards after helping Barcelona win its first Champions League title last season. She tells The Associated Press she can only “imagine what the next generation can do ” after the huge strides her generation made.