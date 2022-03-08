Kaba, Smith lead No. 25 UCF women over Tulsa in AAC quarters

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Masseny Kaba scored a career-high 23 points, Brittney Smith had her sixth career double-double and UCF celebrated its first Top 25 ranking with an 69-54 win over Tulsa in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament. The top-seeded Knights, who moved into the AP rankings at 25 on Monday, ran their winning streak to 11. Smith was the league sixth woman of the year and had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Tulsa hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored the first eight points of the second half to take a 32-30 lead but the Knights answered with six-straight points and closed the quarter with seven straight to lead 55-42. Wyvette Mayberry scored 13 points for Tulsa.