Calling all fashion pups! The Fur baby fashion “Fur’Ganza” is this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas - All ages welcome to the Bark and Bistro furry fashion show. The event is free to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12. The fashion show begins at 3 p.m.

Pet vendors, door prizes, food, gourmet treats and music by DJ Fargo. The fashions by JS House of Fashion.

A very special birthday celebration for Miss Ladi Bug.

The event is taking place at Sunny Brook Park, 14577 Alton Oaks. All furbabies must be on a leash and any pet droppings removed pet parents per El Paso's regulations.