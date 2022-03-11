Skip to Content
Calling all fashion pups! The Fur baby fashion “Fur’Ganza” is this Saturday

Miss Biscuits preparing for the cat walk.
Erin Coulehan, owner
Miss Biscuits preparing for the cat walk.

EL PASO, Texas - All ages welcome to the Bark and Bistro furry fashion show. The event is free to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12. The fashion show begins at 3 p.m.

Pet vendors, door prizes, food, gourmet treats and music by DJ Fargo. The fashions by JS House of Fashion.

A very special birthday celebration for Miss Ladi Bug.

The event is taking place at Sunny Brook Park, 14577 Alton Oaks. All furbabies must be on a leash and any pet droppings removed pet parents per El Paso's regulations.

News

Yvonne Suarez

