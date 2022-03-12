Bookstore begins sales of former UTEP President, Dr. Diana Natalicio, book collection

EL PASO, Texas– This weekend the Brave Books bookstore is holding their “Dr. Diana Natalicio Book Collection Celebration.”

Owner of the bookstore, Jud Burgess, said they acquired her book collection during her estate sale after she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 82.

Dr. Natalicio led UTEP for 31 years, she was the university’s tenth and longest-serving president.

Burgess said they have more than 400 books in the collection that they are selling to the public.

He said the bookstore is keeping nearly 80 books for their permanent collection at the store, along with other personal items that belonged to her.

He said every year he will share their permanent collection with the public to keep her memory alive.

Brave Books is only allowing 2 books per person for the first couple of days, in order to give everybody a chance to buy.

The books will be selling for an average of $40.

“It's not everyday that something like this happens for a bookstore, so were just doing what we can to be able to share that, rather than to make money off of it, we’re wanting to share it with the public so that everybody has this opportunity to get to know her a little better,” said Burgess.

He said they will be selling these books throughout the rest of the month.