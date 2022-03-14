Innovator with a heart; the Larry Vucan story

EL PASO, Texas - ABC-7's Wil Herren filed a special report about former Franklin baseball coach and current Southlake Carroll coach Larry Vucan.

Vucan guided the Franklin Cougars to multiple playoff appearances in his eight seasons on the west side.

He was named the head coach at Southlake Carroll ahead of the 2017 season and promptly guided his team to the Final Four that year.

He then went on to lead the Dragons to the Class 6A state title in 2018.