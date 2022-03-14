Rangers sign Marisnick, 2 pitchers to minor league contracts

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed free agent outfielder Jake Marisnick, right-handed reliever Brandon Workman and lefty Matt Moore to minor league contracts that include invitations to big league spring training. Marisnick has played 800 major league games over the past nine seasons. Most of his career was with Houston from 2014-19, and he split 2021 with the Chicago Cubs and San Diego. Former All-Star pitcher Moore was 2-4 with a 6.29 ERA in 24 games last season for Philadelphia. Workman was born in Arlington, Texas, and has pitched in 238 big league games since 2013.