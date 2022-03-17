FINAL: NMSU upsets UCONN in first round of NCAA tournament

BUFFALO, New York -- New Mexico State upsets UCONN in a down-to-wire first game in the NCAA Tournament. Final score: NSMU 70 to UCONN 63.

At the half - Teddy Allen had 14 points, and the Aggies looked the better team against UCONN as they take a 32-22 lead.

It’s been a coming-out party for Allen, the WAC player of the Year. After starting the game 0-6 from the field, Allen heated up quickly making four consecutive shots.

Allen would end the night with a total of 37 points.

The Aggies upped the lead to as many as 14 early in the second half, but UConn slowly clawed back and tied it 52 with 5:08 remaining.

But the Huskies never led in the second half.

The Aggies (27-6) will face the winner of the Arkansas-Vermont game on Saturday in the West Region. In its 23rd NCAA appearance, the Aggies won for the first time since beating Syracuse in the first round in 1993.

KeyBank Arena in Buffalo already saw one upset, when 12-seeded Richmond knocked off 5-seed Iowa. The Aggies are half away from another.