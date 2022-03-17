Mexican midfielder Andrés Guardado to miss qualifier vs US

By The Associated Press

Midfielder Andrés Guardado will miss Mexico’s World Cup qualifier against the United States next week along with forward Rogelio Funes Mori and defender Julio César Domínguez. Guardado, Mexico’s captain, injured a thigh playing for Betis against Atlético Madrid on March 6. Goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, defenders Jesús Alberto Angulo, Héctor Moreno, Israel Reyes and Jorge Sánchez, midfielder Edson Álvarez and forwards Eduardo Aguirre and Santiago Giménez were additions on the 29-man roster announced by coach Tata Martino. Midfielder Uriel Antuna, who missed the November qualifier against the U.S., is on the roster after playing in the January qualifier at Jamaica.