Verlander’s innings, Olson’s at-bats garner spring interest

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Verlander is one of the greatest pitchers of his generation with eight All-Star appearances, two Cy Young Awards, one MVP, one Rookie of the Year and a World Series title. Now baseball fans are about to see how much the 39-year-old has left in the tank. Verlander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and has made just one appearance over the past two years. The right-hander was dominant in his last full season, winning 21 games to earn his second Cy Young in 2019. He’s one of many MLB players who will be closely watched during an abbreviated 2022 spring training.