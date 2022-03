PARIS (AP) — AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud has been called up to France’s national squad for upcoming friendly matches as a replacement for the injured Karim Benzema. The French football federation says Benzema has been ruled out because of a left calf injury. It’s the first time that France coach Didier Deschamps has selected Giroud since the European Championship last year. He has scored 46 goals in 110 appearances for France.