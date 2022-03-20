Over $95,000 in scholarships available to El Paso students

EL PASO, Texas – Students in the El Paso region are encouraged to apply for scholarships that have been made available through the Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF).

Andrea Macias, the development coordinator said, “The Paso del Norte Community Foundation offers a robust and very diverse amount of scholarship opportunities for students in El Paso.”

The scholarships are aimed for graduating high school seniors and currently enrolled college students. Macias said over 150 students were awarded scholarships last year.

According to officials, nearly $95,000 are available this year through various scholarship opportunities through the foundation. Awards range from $500 to $10,000.

As for requirements, criteria and eligibility, Macias said each scholarship has different terms that are outlined in the application.

Officials at the foundation are happy to be able to “contribute to student success.”

Macias said the process to apply is simple; the average time to apply for one scholarship takes between 25 minutes to one hour.

Officials at the foundation urge students to apply soon. Some scholarships have deadlines as early as April 1st.

For more information about available scholarships visit the PdNCF website: www.pdnfoundation.org for more.