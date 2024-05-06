NBC will stick with dual announcers and analysts for the US Open

NBC Sports has been without a permanent analyst in the 18th tower all year. That’s not going to change for the U.S. Open. The network says Dan Hicks will be calling the even-numbered holes with Brandel Chamblee. Mike Tirico will do the odd-numbered holes with Brad Faxon. Four other partnerships will handle early coverage. NBC officials also says Smylie Kaufman’s popular “Happy Hour” set will be part of the U.S. Open coverage. Also returning to work at Pinehurst is Roger Maltbie and Jim “Bones” Mackay as on-course reporters. The U.S. Open is June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2.

