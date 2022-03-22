ABC-7 anchors Adrian Ochoa and Saul Saenz sent to the principal’s office

EL PASO, Texas -- Two ABC-7 journalists moved out of the newsroom and into the classroom, taking over two high schools as principals for the day.

Saul Saenz was put in charge of all 1,100 students on campus.

As principal, Saul handled teacher requests, walked the halls, greeted students, and dropped in on classrooms.

"It's official; I can put all the teachers in detention," Saul said.

Saul said he learned more about a principal's duties during a school day.

"The best part about being principal for the day is seeing exactly what teachers go through and not only interviewing teachers interviewing principals but seeing what they do hands-on day by day," Saul said.

Over at Eastwood High School, Adrian Ochoa toured the hallways of his alma mater. There he got to ring the bell and paid a visit to the band where he showed off his music skills.

"Mr. Ochoa is actually an Eastwood graduate. He walked the halls of the old Eastwood High School before it was knocked down and rebuilt," said Stephanie Delgado Rangel, a video production teacher at Eastwood.

"It was a lot of fun getting to go back to my alma mater was something that I never thought I had the opportunity to do so it was, I got a deeper appreciation of really what principals go through and there's a lot of work that goes behind the scenes that we don't even know about," said Adrian.

Saul and Adrian said their time as principals taught them a lot.

"The best eye-opener for me the way the teachers the principals how they deal with students and their approach how key it is to get a positive reaction from students, " said Saul.

"It's a lot of responsibilities that they have on their plate and being able to see that at the school I went to gave me a deeper appreciation for teachers and principals," said Adrian.