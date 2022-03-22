The Joe Golding era is off to a golden start as the Miners reach milestones they haven’t in years

EL PASO, Texas -- In his first year at the helm of the UTEP miners, Joe Golding hasn't disappointed.

The Miners are playing post-season basketball for the first time since 2015 and they're one of just two CUSA teams still playing.

They've also notched 20 wins on the season and have the chance to earn some more during the Basketball Classic - it's the first time the Miners have cracked 20 wins in seven years.

Golding now also goes down as one of four coaches in program history to secure a winning season in his first season at the helm. He follows in the footsteps of Tim Floyd, Doc Sadler and Don Haskins.

Because of all of the success Joe Golding has had in his first season, as well as the integrity he has shown off the floor, Tuesday he was named a finalist for the 2021-22 Prosser Man of the Year award.