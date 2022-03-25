Western Tech celebrates first nursing graduating class

EL PASO, Texas - Western Tech's Nursing Class of 2022 walked across the stage today and received their diplomas. The 18 graduates at today's ceremony underwent a rigorous 30-months program. The group took courses and training online for a career that is hands-on traditionally due to the constraints during the pandemic.

It was also during this time their chosen field became essential. Some felt unsure about the career path they chose due to the uncertainty and stress brought on by the changes and shutdowns worldwide.

Western Tech administrators and the nursing students themselves did their best to keep safe during their in classroom instruction.

The graduates received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing and will be joining the front lines helping provide medical care to the El Paso community during a time when the nation is seeing a shortage or nurses.