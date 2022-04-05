Las Cruces man acquitted of voluntary manslaughter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-A Las Cruces business owner accused of shooting and killing a neighbor in 2019 was acquitted today in a Doña Ana County courtroom.

Corban Serna was charged with voluntary manslaughter when he shot and killed Nathan Froseth in what he claimed was an act of self-defense.

Nathan Froseth's family was in the courtroom when Judge Conrad Perea directed a verdict of acquittal a day and a half into a scheduled five-day trial.

This essentially means all charges against Corban Serna were dropped.

Serna claimed he confronted Froseth in 2019 after witnessing an argument between Froseth and his wife.

He told investigators Froseth tried attacking him, who Serna admits he in turn, shot Froseth in self-defense.