“Very dangerous situation”, fire in Ruidoso prompting evacuations

Ruisdoso, New Mexico – The National Weather Service in Albuquerque are advising people to follow local authorities's requests to evacuate. "Take this fire seriously," reads their tweet. "This is a very dangerous situation.

Very intense fire signature showing up on satellite imagery in the heart of #Ruidoso. Follow local authorities' requests to evacuate. Take this fire seriously. This is a very dangerous situation. #NMFire #nmwx pic.twitter.com/NJD7128xcJ — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) April 12, 2022

According to KOAT, Ruidoso Schools have evacuated all students to the Ruidoso Convention Center.

KOAT reports the fire began on McBride Drive, jumped to Gavilan Canyon Road and is headed north.

US StormWatch is reporting winds gusting up to 70 mph.

The Village of Ruidoso's Facebook account is asking residents to conserve water as they are limited in their production efforts with current power outages.