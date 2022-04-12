YWLA staying put for this year but YISD says moving the school in 2023 is part of master plan

EL PASO, Texas -- The Young Women's Leadership Academy is staying put at its current campus for the 2022-23 academic year, but Ysleta Independent School District says permanently relocating the school in August of 2023 is part of their master plan.

As ABC-7 reported back in February, students were notified that YWLA would be moving to Rio Bravo Middle School.

Initially, they said the move was because of supply chain issues making it impossible to install refrigerated air at the school.

But at a meeting in February YISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre walked that back, saying it wasn't because of supply chain issues but rather because the roof at YWLA could not support refrigerated air, and they did not have money allocated to the school to replace the roof.

When the school moves in August of 2023, it will be the second time YISD has moved the school since its inception in 2016.