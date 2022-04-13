Expanding drought leaves western US scrambling for water

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal water managers are scheduled to host a virtual meeting to share their annual operating plan for the Rio Grande, one of North America’s longest rivers. Irrigation districts from the Pacific Northwest to the Colorado River Basin already are warning farmers to expect less this year despite growing demands fueled by ever-drying conditions. Climate experts say March marked the third straight month of below-average precipitation across the U.S., and areas of record dryness are expanding in the West. The forecast for the next three months is no better. Along the Rio Grande, some farmers are being encouraged to forego irrigating their lands this season.