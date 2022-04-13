Wildfire destroys at least 150 structures in New Mexico town

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Officials say a wind-driven wildfire swept through neighborhoods in a mountain community in drought-stricken south-central New Mexico, burning at least 150 structures. The blaze in the town of Ruidoso also forced the evacuations of schools with 1,700 students. Officials said Wednesday that homes were among the structures that burned but officials did not have a count of how many were destroyed in the blaze on Tuesday. A Lincoln National Forest spokesperson says no deaths or injuries were reported from the fire driven by winds gusting between 50 and 90 mph. The cause of the fire was under investigation.