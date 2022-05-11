Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge says he’s close to releasing Donald Trump from a contempt finding, but only if the former president meets certain conditions, including paying $110,000 in fines accrued for failing to turn over documents in a state civil investigation. Judge Arthur Engoron said Wednesday he will conditionally lift Trump’s contempt finding if, by May 20, Trump submits additional affidavits detailing efforts to search for records and explaining his and his company’s document retention policies, a company he hired to aid the search completes its work and he pays the fines. Engoron ruled Trump in contempt on April 25 and fined him $10,000 per day for not complying with a subpoena.