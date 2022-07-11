Extreme Weather Task Force in need of fans for seniors, disabled and families with children

EL PASO, Texas - The Extreme Weather Task Force will host a special fan drive event tomorrow, July 12th from 11am-3pm at Shamaley Ford, located at 11301 Gateway West.

“We’re asking the community to please step up and donate a box fan to help our elderly and needy families who have no air conditioning in their homes,” said Grace Ortiz, APS Community Engagement Specialist and Task Force Chair. Ortiz appeared Monday on ABC-7 at 4.

“It’s an urgent situation. We’ve received 478 fan requests. Donations have been low this year and we’re only at the beginning of the summer.”

EWTF volunteers also plan to use Tuesday’s event to efficiently deliver fans to qualifying individuals who’ve requested a fan.

A fan can save a life. According to the El Paso Medical Examiner’s Office, there were 3 heat-related deaths in El Paso County last summer.

Since 2004, the Extreme Weather Task Force has collected and delivered more than 10,000 free electric box fans to qualifying elderly and needy families in our community.

New fan donations can be dropped off any time at local fire stations in El Paso and Horizon City. Those in need of a fan who meet EWTF criteria should call 2-1-1.

Corporate and monetary donations are welcome payable to the APS Silver Star Board. The APS Silver Star Board mailing address is 401 E. Franklin Ave, Suite 350, Attention Grace Ortiz, El Paso, Texas 79901.

For more information contact: Grace Ortiz at 915-667-0206 or graciela.ortiz@dfps.state.tx.us.