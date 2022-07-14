Guardians place Aaron Civale on IL with sprained right wrist

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians starter Aaron Civale has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained right wrist after pitching just one inning in Wednesday night’s loss to the Chicago White Sox. The team made the move with Civale before opening a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Civale, who spent time earlier this season on the IL with a strained glute muscle, threw 20 pitches before leaving the game. Manager Terry Francona said he’s been dealing with a wrist issue for some time. Civale missed significant time with a sprained right middle finger last season. The 27-year-old is 2-5 with a 6.17 ERA in 12 games this season.