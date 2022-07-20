Baidu unveils latest autonomous electric vehicle: Apollo RT6

HONG KONG (AP) — Baidu, a Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence firm, has unveiled its latest electric autonomous driving vehicle. The company says the Apollo RT6 will be soon be part of its robotaxi fleet, as China pushes forward with its autonomous driving ambitions. It is a fully electric vehicle with a steering wheel that can be removed or installed when required, and will cost 250,000 yuan ($37,000) per unit. Baidu already runs Apollo Go, an autonomous ride-hailing service using self-driving robotaxis with safety staff seated in the driver or passenger seat. China aspires to lead autonomous driving technology globally but lags the U.S. in introducing such services. Alphabet’s Waymo began offering driverless taxi services in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020.

