Ysleta Lions Club and two other Lions Clubs team up for annual School Uniform Swap on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas - The Ysleta Lions Club, along with the Five Points Lions Club and Executive Women Lions Club are holding their 12th annual school uniform swap event this Saturday, July 23 from 8 am to noon at Eastlake High School, 13000 Emerald Pass Avenue.

In addition to the uniform swap, there will be complimentary eye screenings and hearing tests, $5 haircuts, and $10 immunizations from Immunize El Paso.

The Ysleta Lions Club will also be awarding a scholarship to a deserving high school senior.

If you have any clean, gently worn school uniforms, or school uniforms your children have outgrown, you can donate at the event on Saturday.

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is an anchor/producer for ABC-7.

