Ysleta Lions Club and two other Lions Clubs team up for annual School Uniform Swap on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas - The Ysleta Lions Club, along with the Five Points Lions Club and Executive Women Lions Club are holding their 12th annual school uniform swap event this Saturday, July 23 from 8 am to noon at Eastlake High School, 13000 Emerald Pass Avenue.

In addition to the uniform swap, there will be complimentary eye screenings and hearing tests, $5 haircuts, and $10 immunizations from Immunize El Paso.

The Ysleta Lions Club will also be awarding a scholarship to a deserving high school senior.

If you have any clean, gently worn school uniforms, or school uniforms your children have outgrown, you can donate at the event on Saturday.