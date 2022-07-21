Giants sign RHP Trevor Rosenthal to $4.5M, one-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal has signed a $4.5 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. He has a chance to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2020. He will be on the injured list with a hamstring strain initially. Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres in 2020. The Giants released closer Jake McGee before the All-Star break.

