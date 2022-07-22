Skip to Content
Sunland Park Fire encountering multiple incidents at the Border Wall

Border Wall
KVIA
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- According to a tweet from the SPFD, they have been responding to incidents involving Border Wall injuries.

According to officials at the department, they responded to four separate incidents related to Border Wall near Anapra on Thursday.  

Additionally, several of the patients received injuries to their lower extremities. 

One person was also rushed to the hospital with serious heat stroke symptoms. 

This is developing story. Check back for more updates.

