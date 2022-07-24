Skip to Content
2 dead after commuter train and vehicle crash in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two people were killed Sunday in a crash involving a Rain Runner commuter train and a vehicle on State Road 313, according to New Mexico State Police.

The names and ages of the two people who died weren’t immediately released.

According to a Rail Runner spokesperson, a southbound train leaving Santa Fe struck a vehicle crossing the tracks at a private crossing.

They said all 90 passengers onboard the train were being bussed to their destination.

Rio Metro Regional Transit District said train service was stopped for the day due to the crash.

