Plaza Classic Film Festival coming to downtown El Paso this Thursday

EL PASO, Texas -- The 15th annual Plaza Classic Film Festival is taking place Thursday, July 28th and will run all the way through Sunday, August 7th.

Guest appearances for this year's edition of the fest will include El Paso native Germaine Franco, who was recently nominated for an Academy Award for her score of the Disney animated film Encanto. She is not only the first woman to score a Disney animated film, but also the first woman of color to receive and Academy Award nomination for best original score.

Her appearance will take place on Saturday, July 30th. Tickets are running at $10.

Award-winning El Paso native filmmaker Cristina Ibarra and her husband, narrative filmmaker Alex Rivera will also make appearances the next day on Sunday, July 31st, with tickets running at $4.

All tickets can be purchased through the Plaza Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster. No service charges will be charged if tickets are purchased directly through the box office.