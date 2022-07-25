Shipment of monkeypox vaccines arrives in Texas, over 14,000 doses in shipment

DALLAS, Texas - 14,780 doses of the monkeypox vaccine were shipped to the Texas Department of Public Health Monday.

Almost half of the shipment, 5,120 doses, were given to Dallas County Health and Human Services, which has so far been the county with the most reported cases in Texas. Another 5,000 doses were sent to the Houston area.

Only people with the highest risk for monkeypox are recommended to be vaccinated by public health services at this time. So far, there have been no reported deaths from monkeypox in the U.S.