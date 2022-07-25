Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 4:03 PM

Shipment of monkeypox vaccines arrives in Texas, over 14,000 doses in shipment

MGN

DALLAS, Texas - 14,780 doses of the monkeypox vaccine were shipped to the Texas Department of Public Health Monday.

Almost half of the shipment, 5,120 doses, were given to Dallas County Health and Human Services, which has so far been the county with the most reported cases in Texas. Another 5,000 doses were sent to the Houston area.

Only people with the highest risk for monkeypox are recommended to be vaccinated by public health services at this time. So far, there have been no reported deaths from monkeypox in the U.S.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jason McNabb

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content