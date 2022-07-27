Two dead and multiple others injured in rollover crash in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA- New Mexico --

Law enforcement officials and Border Patrol are responding to a rollover crash involving 12 people.

Police officials say that Border Patrol was pursuing an SUV when the SUV crashed.

Two people were pronounced dead on scene, two others were critically injured and eight individuals were transported with minor injuries.

The call came in at 4:45 a.m. this morning. Doña Ana Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol, New Mexico State Police and Anthony Fire are all responding.

This is a developing story and we will provide you with more information once we receive it.