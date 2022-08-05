Several El Paso gas stations out of fuel

You may have a hard time finding somewhere to fuel up.

Several ABC-7 viewers called our newsroom Friday night and said that several gas stations across El Paso that are out of gas.

Some gas stations only had premium and diesel.

ABC-7 called several gas stations around town and most of them have gas, but more than a few said they were out of fuel.

Employees from the ones that ran out said there was a problem with a refinery that distributes gas to them.

Others explained there was a shortage.

Whatever it is, we encourage you to not panic buy.

ABC-7 just learned about this problem and our newsroom is working to learn what's happening.