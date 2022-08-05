Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:32 AM
Published 9:58 PM

Several El Paso gas stations out of fuel

You may have a hard time finding somewhere to fuel up.

Several ABC-7 viewers called our newsroom Friday night and said that several gas stations across El Paso that are out of gas. 

Some gas stations only had premium and diesel.  

ABC-7 called several gas stations around town and most of them have gas, but more than a few said they were out of fuel.

Employees from the ones that ran out said there was a problem with a refinery that distributes gas to them.

Others explained there was a shortage. 

Whatever it is, we encourage you to not panic buy.

ABC-7 just learned about this problem and our newsroom is working to learn what's happening. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus A. Rodriguez

ABC-7 producer.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content