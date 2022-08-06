29th annual “Be a Star, Save a Life” telethon kicks off Saturday night

EL PASO, Texas -- The Humane Society of El Paso is trying to raise $150,000 during the 29th annual "Be a Star, Save a Life" telethon Saturday night on KVIA.

The telethon will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on any channel you get ABC-7. The money raised tonight will continue to provide medical care for the thousands of animals HSEP intakes every year.

There is a competition between "Team Dogs" and "Team Cats." You can show your support by texting 833-992-2826 with either "dog" or "cat."

You can call 915-444-1099 to make a donation with one of the representatives at the Fred Loya Insurance phone bank.