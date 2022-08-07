Skip to Content
Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso

David Moreno
EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes.

According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m.

The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials.

The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported.

All lanes have been closed off. All traffic is exiting at the Downtown exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 Reporter

