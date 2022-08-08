Phillies pushing hard for 1st playoff berth since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The 60-48 Phillies open a three-game home series Tuesday against the Marlins. They’re 12 games over .500 for the first time since Aug. 20, 2018, and coming off of its third four-game sweep of the season. Currently, the Phillies are in the second NL wild-card spot and interim manager Rob Thomson is a whopping 38-19 since he took over for Joe Girardi on June 3. The Phillies play 35 of their final 54 games against teams with losing records.

