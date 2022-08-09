Borderland teachers training in case of an emergency

EL PASO, Texas - 'Stop the Bleed' is special training for medical professionals to help anyone be prepared to save a life.

"The more people that we can get through this training, the more people that could respond and intervene," said Vanessa Brown, a regional nurse at Education Service Center Region 19.

Local teachers, principals, nurses, administrators, and school staff have participated in stop the bleed training this summer.

And now, in the wake of the tragedy at Robb Elementary and other mass shootings, there has been a large increase in training requests.

"So they have increased lately, lately we have trained approximately 300 staff members within our districts, and that's just within the last couple of months," said Michelle Luevano, Assistant director, ProAction emergency services.

According to their website, trainees are taught how to respond to an emergency in these steps; call 9-1-1, apply pressure with hands, pack the wound and press, and apply a tourniquet.

Local medical experts showed Borderland teachers and other school staff members how to safely and properly provide assistance if someone is bleeding out.

This training can be used to respond to any injury, big or small, according to Luevano.

"Teaching them how to react in emergency situations, which can be as minimal as applying pressure to the wound, applying a tourniquet, or even packing the wound, would depend on the severity of the injury at the time," said Luevano.

The company does offer both private and public training...and if you're looking for more information so you can be prepared in the event of an emergency, you can find it at their website, stopthebleed.org/training.