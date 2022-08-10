Draw for women’s league in Spain scheduled after dispute

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation is blaming the newly created professional women’s league for a two-week delay in the draw for this season’s competition. The federation says the draw will finally take place on Friday after a ruling by Spain’s highest sports authority. Both sides wanted to handle the draw that will determine the competition’s schedule. The draw will take place in the federation’s headquarters but the league will also participate. Women’s soccer in Spain gained professional status a few years ago but its league had been run by the federation until now.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.