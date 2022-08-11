Brazil has 3 teams in Copa Libertadores semifinals

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian teams are once again dominating the Copa Libertadores and have secured three spots in this year’s semifinals of the top South American club tournament. Defending champions Palmeiras will take on Athletico, which is led by their former coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, a World Cup winner. Last year’s runner-up Flamengo will face Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield, which reached the last four after eliminating Talleres. At least one Brazilian team will be at the Oct. 29 final in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

