Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond

EL PASO, Texas — One group in El Paso is trying to raise enough signatures to allow the voters in El Paso county to decide on a $345 million dollar bond issue for University Medical Center.

Karla Sierra, the grassroots engagement director of The Libre Initiative, said that because of a new law, voters are allowed to raise signatures and instead have this on a ballot.

“This petition really is about transparency and allowing the El Paso community to vote on an issue that could really affect their pocketbooks,” Sierra said.

Sierra said that for the past three weeks, the group had been door-knocking and talking to community members.

“We definitely want to make sure that we hold our elected officials accountable," she said.

According to the group, they started talking to residents about this campaign on July 21st, and the deadline to raise enough signatures is Sept.12.

“We want to make sure that our community is educated, and we rally together and make sure we hold folks accountable because this is a huge dollar amount," Sierra said.

She said that through this campaign, they have been able to better educate the community about what certificates of obligation are and how they could impact their pocketbooks.

According to Sierra, the group has mostly been receiving positive support from the community

Sierra said the campaign had been made possible with the help of 12 part-time staff and other volunteers.

The group has raised close to 3,000 signatures. The group must raise 25,000 signatures- which is 5% of the registered voters in the county of El Paso.