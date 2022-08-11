J&J COVID vaccine factory forced to trash even more doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional panel leaders say an additional 135 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory will have to be destroyed due to quality problems. The announcement Thursday follows a report in May that detailed how more than 400 million vaccine doses made at the Emergent BioSolutions plant would have to be trashed. The latest round of doses slated for destruction were made between August 2021 and February. Johnson & Johnson says that no doses produced at the site since the factory restarted have reached the market.

