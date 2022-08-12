Legoland Rollercoaster crash at Germany injures 31

At least 31 people were injured at an amusement park in Germany.

Local police say a roller coaster crashed at Legoland in Günzberg Thursday.

Two roller coaster carriages struck each other at Legoland, authorities said. At least one person was seriously injured but did not have life-threatening injuries. 15 people were taken to the hospital.

Police said adults and children were among those hurt on the "Fire Dragon" roller coaster.

Following the incident, authorities launched a large-scale rescue operation, including three helicopters. People had to be carried down from a height of at least five meters (16 feet), according to local reports.

According to initial reports, one carriage stopped in an incorrect spot, and a second carriage ran into the back of it. Nobody fell out of the carriage, nor did the carriages derail.

The cause of the collision was unclear, but police are reviewing video recordings to determine what caused the accident.