Second chapter: Bobby Wagner already makes impact on LA Rams

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner is still getting used to the fact he’s now working with Sean McVay, not against him. After five years of trying to shut down McVay’s offense two or three times per season for the Seattle Seahawks, Wagner is now making the Los Angeles Rams better. The Rams signed the 32-year-old Wagner to be the game-changing inside linebacker they’ve decidedly lacked in recent years. But they also signed the six-time All-Pro for the impact he’ll have across the organization, and the signs are already showing.

