Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho said they have arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him Saturday morning.

Rio Rancho Police said in a statement that officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the store parking lot just before 6:30 a.m. when a man came out of the Walmart and ran for the vehicle as they approached it. The statement said that as the officers tried to detain the man, he grabbed a gun from between the seats of the vehicle an opened fire.

Officers retreated, took cover and fired back, but the man drove off. No officers were hurt.

Officers later located the suspect’s vehicle in Albuquerque and took the man and two other people into custody. The man police were seeking had been shot during the gunbattle with officers. Police did not say now serious his injuries were.