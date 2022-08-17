Charlotte FC announces plans for permanent headquarters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC says it will house the club’s permanent training facility and business operations headquarters in Charlotte, North, Carolina. The expansion Major League Soccer team says the site, where the team has practiced this season, will be renovated to include a privately-financed 52,000-plus square foot facility with four fields. It will serve as home to Charlotte FC, plus its MLS NEXT Pro and Academy teams. Renovations to the existing structure at the site are expected to be completed next spring.

