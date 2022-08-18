Advocate against domestic family violence speaks out after criminal cases dismissed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A domestic violence victim advocate is speaking out as dozens of criminal cases continue to be dismissed in El Paso.

Since Monday, hundreds of cases have been dismissed after the District Attorney’s office failed to indict them within the outlined time.

Over 300 cases have been dismissed already.

All cases vary in charges and degrees, including assault, family violence by impeding breath and circulation, assault on a security officer, driving while intoxicated, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, assault of a family member causing bodily injury, etc.

On Monday, public defender Kelli Childress said her office was experiencing a backlog in cases that were stuck in pre-indictment status. She said there were more than 1,000 cases eligible to be dismissed.

Gloria Aguilera Terry, the CEO of the Texas Council on Family Violence, has been a lifelong advocate for women who have experienced abuse.

She said she is deeply concerned about the case dismissals, especially since a majority have been related to family violence.

“The issue of family violence requires a swift, swift, responsible and deep response,” Aguilera Terry said.

Aguilera Terry said the safety of victims of family violence is in jeopardy.

“I am deeply concerned for the families that did make that plea for help, and I worry about their safety. I worry about is the system equipped to respond to their needs of safety and support in the community?” she said.

She worked extensively with the former District Attorney Jaime Esparza. She said Esparza had an “innovative” approach when it came to handling domestic violence cases.

The District Attorney's office can still refile charges against any cases dismissed.